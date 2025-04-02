USC faces Villanova following Agee’s 27-point game

Villanova Wildcats (20-14, 12-10 Big East) vs. USC Trojans (17-17, 8-14 Big Ten)

Las Vegas; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: USC hosts Villanova after Rashaun Agee scored 27 points in USC’s 89-60 win against the Tulane Green Wave.

USC averages 77.2 points and has outscored opponents by 2.2 points per game.

Villanova ranks eighth in the Big East with 22.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Wooga Poplar averaging 6.0.

USC averages 77.2 points, 9.8 more per game than the 67.4 Villanova allows. Villanova averages 73.7 points per game, 1.3 fewer than the 75.0 USC allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Desmond Claude is averaging 16 points and 4.3 assists for the Trojans. Chibuzo Agbo is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Eric Dixon is scoring 23.0 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Wildcats. Poplar is averaging 15.6 points and 7.9 rebounds while shooting 44.0% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 3-7, averaging 77.7 points, 29.5 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 69.5 points, 28.1 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

