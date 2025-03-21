USC plays UNC Greensboro in opening round of NCAA Tournament

UNC Greensboro Spartans (25-6, 16-1 SoCon) at USC Trojans (28-3, 18-2 Big Ten)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 3 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -32.5; over/under is 128.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 USC plays UNC Greensboro in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Trojans have gone 18-2 against Big Ten teams, with a 10-1 record in non-conference play. USC is 21-1 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Spartans are 16-1 against SoCon teams. UNC Greensboro is third in the SoCon with 9.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Khalis Cain averaging 4.5.

USC makes 44.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.1 percentage points higher than UNC Greensboro has allowed to its opponents (37.3%). UNC Greensboro has shot at a 40.6% rate from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points above the 36.3% shooting opponents of USC have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: JuJu Watkins is shooting 33.0% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, while averaging 24.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.8 blocks. Kiki Iriafen is shooting 46.4% and averaging 19.0 points over the last 10 games.

Cain is averaging eight points and 8.9 rebounds for the Spartans. Nya Smith is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 9-1, averaging 78.2 points, 36.3 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 9.6 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Spartans: 10-0, averaging 61.4 points, 34.4 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

