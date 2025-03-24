USC Trojans take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs in second round

Mississippi State Bulldogs (22-11, 8-10 SEC) at USC Trojans (29-3, 18-2 Big Ten)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -17.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 USC squares off against Mississippi State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Trojans are 18-2 against Big Ten opponents and 11-1 in non-conference play. USC has a 26-3 record against teams above .500.

The Bulldogs are 8-10 against SEC teams. Mississippi State ranks ninth in the SEC with 15.2 assists per game led by Eniya Russell averaging 3.4.

USC’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Mississippi State gives up. Mississippi State averages 16.7 more points per game (75.5) than USC gives up to opponents (58.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: JuJu Watkins is averaging 24.6 points, seven rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.8 blocks for the Trojans. Kiki Iriafen is averaging 18.8 points over the last 10 games.

Debreasha Powe is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 8.6 points. Jerkaila Jordan is shooting 39.1% and averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 9-1, averaging 76.7 points, 38.2 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 9.6 steals and 7.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 71.4 points, 35.5 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 10.9 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

