Utah and Indiana meet in first round of NCAA Tournament

Indiana Hoosiers (19-12, 11-9 Big Ten) vs. Utah Utes (22-8, 13-6 Big 12)

Columbia, South Carolina; Friday, 1:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hoosiers -1.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah plays in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament against Indiana.

The Utes’ record in Big 12 games is 13-6, and their record is 9-2 in non-conference games. Utah is seventh in the Big 12 with 24.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Maye Toure averaging 5.1.

The Hoosiers’ record in Big Ten games is 11-9. Indiana has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Utah averages 76.7 points, 12.6 more per game than the 64.1 Indiana gives up. Indiana has shot at a 45.2% rate from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points above the 41.1% shooting opponents of Utah have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gianna Kneepkens averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Utes, scoring 19.2 points while shooting 45.0% from beyond the arc. Toure is averaging 13 points and 6.8 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Yarden Garzon is averaging 14.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Hoosiers. Shay Ciezki is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Utes: 7-3, averaging 74.9 points, 32.3 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Hoosiers: 5-5, averaging 71.2 points, 27.8 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

