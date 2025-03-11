Utah squares off against UCF in Big 12 Tournament

UCF Knights (16-15, 7-13 Big 12) vs. Utah Utes (16-15, 8-12 Big 12)

Kansas City, Missouri; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utes -1.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah plays in the Big 12 Tournament against UCF.

The Utes are 8-12 against Big 12 opponents and 8-3 in non-conference play. Utah ranks third in the Big 12 with 25.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Keanu Dawes averaging 4.1.

The Knights are 7-13 against Big 12 opponents. UCF ranks ninth in the Big 12 shooting 33.0% from 3-point range.

Utah’s average of 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game UCF allows. UCF has shot at a 42.0% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points greater than the 41.6% shooting opponents of Utah have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Knights won 76-72 in the last matchup on Feb. 23. Moustapha Thiam led the Knights with 18 points, and Gabe Madsen led the Utes with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dawes is averaging 7.5 points and six rebounds for the Utes. Madsen is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games.

Keyshawn Hall is shooting 42.5% and averaging 18.5 points for the Knights. Darius Johnson is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Utes: 4-6, averaging 73.6 points, 36.6 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Knights: 3-7, averaging 76.4 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.0 points.

