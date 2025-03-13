Utah State Aggies take on the UNLV Rebels in MWC Tournament

UNLV Rebels (18-14, 12-9 MWC) vs. Utah State Aggies (25-6, 15-5 MWC)

Las Vegas; Thursday, 11:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -7; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State and UNLV play in the MWC Tournament.

The Aggies’ record in MWC play is 15-5, and their record is 10-1 in non-conference games. Utah State averages 81.5 points and has outscored opponents by 11.6 points per game.

The Rebels are 12-9 in MWC play. UNLV is 9-5 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Utah State makes 49.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.2 percentage points higher than UNLV has allowed to its opponents (42.3%). UNLV averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Utah State gives up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Utah State won 76-71 in the last matchup on Jan. 30. Deyton Albury led Utah State with 16 points, and Dedan Thomas Jr. led UNLV with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drake Allen is averaging 7.5 points and four assists for the Aggies. Ian Martinez is averaging 17.5 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 49.5% over the past 10 games.

Thomas is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 2.0 rebounds for the Rebels. Julian Rishwain is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 6-4, averaging 79.7 points, 29.3 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Rebels: 7-3, averaging 66.6 points, 33.4 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.