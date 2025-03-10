Utah Tech plays Seattle U in WAC Tournament

Seattle U Redhawks (4-25, 1-15 WAC) vs. Utah Tech Trailblazers (5-24, 1-15 WAC)

Saint George, Utah; Tuesday, 2 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Tech takes on Seattle U in the WAC Tournament.

The Trailblazers are 1-15 against WAC opponents and 4-9 in non-conference play. Utah Tech is 3-18 against opponents over .500.

The Redhawks are 1-15 against WAC teams. Seattle U is 1-21 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Utah Tech is shooting 36.1% from the field this season, 8.9 percentage points lower than the 45.0% Seattle U allows to opponents. Seattle U averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 9.0 per game Utah Tech allows.

The teams did not face off in the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chardonnay Hartley is averaging 10.5 points, 6.1 assists and 1.7 steals for the Trailblazers. Emily Isaacson is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trailblazers: 0-10, averaging 61.7 points, 28.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 34.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points per game.

Redhawks: 1-9, averaging 57.9 points, 27.3 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 36.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.