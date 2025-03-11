Utah Tech takes on Seattle U in WAC Tournament

Seattle U Redhawks (4-25, 1-15 WAC) vs. Utah Tech Trailblazers (5-24, 1-15 WAC)

Saint George, Utah; Tuesday, 2 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Tech and Seattle U meet in the WAC Tournament.

The Trailblazers’ record in WAC games is 1-15, and their record is 4-9 in non-conference games. Utah Tech is ninth in the WAC in team defense, allowing 75.3 points while holding opponents to 43.8% shooting.

The Redhawks are 1-15 in WAC play. Seattle U averages 20.0 turnovers per game and is 2-6 when winning the turnover battle.

Utah Tech averages 62.9 points per game, 11.1 fewer points than the 74.0 Seattle U gives up. Seattle U’s 37.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.4 percentage points lower than Utah Tech has allowed to its opponents (43.8%).

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Redhawks won 69-65 in the last matchup on March 8. Julianna Walker led the Redhawks with 16 points, and Chardonnay Hartley led the Trailblazers with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emily Isaacson is scoring 12.7 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Trailblazers. Paige Cofer is averaging 11.8 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 46.4% over the last 10 games.

Christeina Bryan is averaging 9.1 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Redhawks. Candy Edokpaigbe is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trailblazers: 0-10, averaging 61.7 points, 28.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 34.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points per game.

Redhawks: 1-9, averaging 57.9 points, 27.3 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 36.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.