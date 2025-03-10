UTEP plays in CUSA Tournament against the Sam Houston

Sam Houston Bearkats (13-18, 6-12 CUSA) vs. UTEP Miners (17-14, 7-11 CUSA)

Huntsville, Alabama; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: UTEP and Sam Houston play in the CUSA Tournament.

The Miners are 7-11 against CUSA opponents and 10-3 in non-conference play. UTEP is 5-4 in one-possession games.

The Bearkats are 6-12 against CUSA teams. Sam Houston is fourth in the CUSA scoring 75.7 points per game and is shooting 44.8%.

UTEP is shooting 44.1% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 44.7% Sam Houston allows to opponents. Sam Houston averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game UTEP gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Miners: 2-8, averaging 71.1 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Bearkats: 5-5, averaging 72.7 points, 30.2 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.