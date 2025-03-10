UTSA Roadrunners play in AAC Tournament against the Rice Owls

Rice Owls (15-16, 8-11 AAC) vs. UTSA Roadrunners (26-3, 17-1 AAC)

Fort Worth, Texas; Monday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA takes on Rice in the AAC Tournament.

The Roadrunners are 17-1 against AAC opponents and 9-2 in non-conference play.

The Owls are 8-11 in AAC play. Rice ranks eighth in the AAC shooting 30.8% from 3-point range.

UTSA averages 66.8 points per game, 3.5 more points than the 63.3 Rice allows. Rice averages 10.2 more points per game (66.1) than UTSA allows (55.9).

The teams did not play each other during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 9-1, averaging 64.8 points, 36.5 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.2 points per game.

Owls: 3-7, averaging 65.7 points, 39.1 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.