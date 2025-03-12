Valparaiso Beacons and Bradley Braves play in MVC Tournament

Bradley Braves (13-18, 7-13 MVC) vs. Valparaiso Beacons (12-18, 9-11 MVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Thursday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso takes on Bradley in the MVC Tournament.

The Beacons are 9-11 against MVC opponents and 3-7 in non-conference play. Valparaiso is 2-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Braves are 7-13 in MVC play. Bradley has a 2-2 record in one-possession games.

Valparaiso averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.8 more made shots than the 4.8 per game Bradley gives up. Bradley’s 39.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.0 percentage points lower than Valparaiso has given up to its opponents (42.5%).

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Beacons won 66-64 in the last matchup on Feb. 28. Nevaeh Jackson led the Beacons with 25 points, and Ellie McDermid led the Braves with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leah Earnest is scoring 17.7 points per game with 7.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Beacons. Jackson is averaging 15.9 points and 2.1 steals over the last 10 games.

Soleil Barnes is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Braves. Kaylen Nelson is averaging 8.9 points and 3.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beacons: 5-5, averaging 64.3 points, 25.3 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Braves: 4-6, averaging 57.1 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.