Vanderbilt and Oregon meet in opening round of NCAA Tournament

Oregon Ducks (19-11, 10-9 Big Ten) vs. Vanderbilt Commodores (22-10, 9-9 SEC)

Durham, North Carolina; Friday, 5:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Commodores -5.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt plays Oregon in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Commodores are 9-9 against SEC opponents and 13-1 in non-conference play. Vanderbilt averages 83.6 points while outscoring opponents by 14.8 points per game.

The Ducks are 10-9 in Big Ten play. Oregon has a 5-0 record in one-possession games.

Vanderbilt makes 45.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points higher than Oregon has allowed to its opponents (40.8%). Oregon has shot at a 42.7% clip from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point fewer than the 43.7% shooting opponents of Vanderbilt have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikayla Blakes is shooting 45.8% and averaging 23.2 points for the Commodores. Iyana Moore is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Phillipina Kyei is averaging 7.5 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Ducks. Deja Kelly is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Commodores: 4-6, averaging 77.5 points, 28.4 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 11.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points per game.

Ducks: 4-6, averaging 65.3 points, 30.2 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.