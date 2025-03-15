VCU Rams and Loyola Chicago Ramblers meet in A-10 Tournament

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (22-10, 13-6 A-10) vs. VCU Rams (26-6, 16-3 A-10)

Washington; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -9.5; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: VCU plays in the A-10 Tournament against Loyola Chicago.

The Rams are 16-3 against A-10 opponents and 10-3 in non-conference play. VCU is second in the A-10 scoring 77.9 points while shooting 44.7% from the field.

The Ramblers’ record in A-10 play is 13-6. Loyola Chicago is 2-3 in one-possession games.

VCU scores 77.9 points, 9.1 more per game than the 68.8 Loyola Chicago allows. Loyola Chicago has shot at a 46.4% rate from the field this season, 7.1 percentage points above the 39.3% shooting opponents of VCU have averaged.

The teams square off for the second time this season. VCU won the last matchup 84-65 on Jan. 4. Phillip Russell scored 25 to help lead VCU to the win, and Des Watson scored 20 points for Loyola Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Clark is averaging 9.4 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Rams. Max Shulga is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jayden Dawson is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Ramblers. Sheldon Edwards is averaging 3.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 9-1, averaging 78.0 points, 36.8 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points per game.

Ramblers: 8-2, averaging 74.6 points, 32.2 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.