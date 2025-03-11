Villanova Wildcats and Seton Hall Pirates square off in Big East Tournament

Seton Hall Pirates (7-24, 2-18 Big East) vs. Villanova Wildcats (18-13, 11-9 Big East)

New York; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -10.5; over/under is 126.5

BOTTOM LINE: Villanova plays in the Big East Tournament against Seton Hall.

The Wildcats have gone 11-9 against Big East opponents, with a 7-4 record in non-conference play. Villanova is ninth in the Big East with 12.9 assists per game led by Jhamir Brickus averaging 5.0.

The Pirates are 2-18 in Big East play. Seton Hall is 5-19 against opponents with a winning record.

Villanova averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 8.3 per game Seton Hall gives up. Seton Hall averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.9 per game Villanova allows.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Villanova won 59-54 in the last matchup on Feb. 27. Eric Dixon led Villanova with 32 points, and Dylan Addae-Wusu led Seton Hall with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wooga Poplar is averaging 14.2 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Wildcats. Dixon is averaging 21.7 points over the last 10 games.

Isaiah Coleman averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, scoring 15.3 points while shooting 30.1% from beyond the arc. Prince Aligbe is averaging 7.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 68.6 points, 28.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Pirates: 1-9, averaging 57.4 points, 24.8 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

