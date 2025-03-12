Villanova Wildcats play in Big East Tournament against the Seton Hall Pirates

Seton Hall Pirates (7-24, 2-18 Big East) vs. Villanova Wildcats (18-13, 11-9 Big East)

New York; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -11.5; over/under is 126.5

BOTTOM LINE: Villanova and Seton Hall square off in the Big East Tournament.

The Wildcats have gone 11-9 against Big East opponents, with a 7-4 record in non-conference play. Villanova ranks eighth in the Big East with 7.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Enoch Boakye averaging 2.0.

The Pirates are 2-18 in Big East play. Seton Hall ranks fifth in the Big East with 9.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Isaiah Coleman averaging 1.7.

Villanova averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 8.3 per game Seton Hall gives up. Seton Hall averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.9 per game Villanova gives up.

The teams square off for the third time this season. Villanova won the last meeting 59-54 on Feb. 27. Eric Dixon scored 32 to help lead Villanova to the victory, and Dylan Addae-Wusu scored 18 points for Seton Hall.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dixon is shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 23.6 points and 5.4 rebounds. Wooga Poplar is averaging 15.3 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.4 steals over the last 10 games.

Coleman is averaging 15.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Pirates. Prince Aligbe is averaging 7.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 68.6 points, 28.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Pirates: 1-9, averaging 57.4 points, 24.8 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

