Virginia Tech takes on N.C. A&T in cross-conference contest

North Carolina A&T Aggies (19-11, 15-4 CAA) at Virginia Tech Hokies (18-12, 9-10 ACC)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Thursday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Jordyn Dorsey and N.C. A&T visit Carys Baker and Virginia Tech in non-conference play.

Virginia Tech has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

N.C. A&T scores 64.1 points while outscoring opponents by 8.8 points per game.

Virginia Tech makes 46.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.8 percentage points higher than N.C. A&T has allowed to its opponents (37.0%). N.C. A&T averages 4.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 5.7 per game Virginia Tech allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matilda Ekh averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Hokies, scoring 12.3 points while shooting 40.1% from beyond the arc. Baker is shooting 53.3% and averaging 15.7 points over the past 10 games.

Maleia Bracone is shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 10.5 points, 3.7 assists and two steals. Dorsey is shooting 40.1% and averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hokies: 4-6, averaging 76.1 points, 28.1 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Aggies: 7-3, averaging 67.8 points, 33.1 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.3 points.

