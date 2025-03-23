Virginia Tech takes on Texas Tech, seeks 20th victory of season

Texas Tech Red Raiders (18-17, 6-15 Big 12) at Virginia Tech Hokies (19-12, 9-10 ACC)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech will look for its 20th victory this season when the Hokies host the Texas Tech.

Virginia Tech is fourth in the ACC with 16.1 assists per game led by Carleigh Wenzel averaging 3.6.

Texas Tech averages 17.1 turnovers per game and is 9-7 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Virginia Tech averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 4.7 per game Texas Tech allows. Texas Tech’s 40.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.0 percentage points lower than Virginia Tech has allowed to its opponents (43.9%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Wenzel is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Hokies. Carys Baker is averaging 14.9 points and 6.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Jasmine Shavers is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Red Raiders. Denae Fritz is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hokies: 5-5, averaging 76.1 points, 29.4 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 4.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Red Raiders: 4-6, averaging 61.4 points, 30.0 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.