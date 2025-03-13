Wake Forest Demon Deacons play the North Carolina Tar Heels in ACC Tournament

North Carolina Tar Heels (21-12, 14-7 ACC) vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons (21-10, 13-7 ACC)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Thursday, 2:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tar Heels -5.5; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest faces North Carolina in the ACC Tournament.

The Demon Deacons are 13-7 against ACC opponents and 8-3 in non-conference play. Wake Forest ranks fourth in the ACC in team defense, allowing 68.0 points while holding opponents to 40.4% shooting.

The Tar Heels are 14-7 in ACC play. North Carolina averages 10.5 turnovers per game and is 7-4 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Wake Forest is shooting 44.7% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 43.3% North Carolina allows to opponents. North Carolina scores 13.5 more points per game (81.5) than Wake Forest gives up to opponents (68.0).

The teams meet for the second time this season. Wake Forest won 67-66 in the last matchup on Jan. 22. Cameron Hildreth led Wake Forest with 20 points, and RJ Davis led North Carolina with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Sallis is shooting 28.0% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Demon Deacons, while averaging 18 points and 5.1 rebounds. Hildreth is shooting 53.2% and averaging 17.1 points over the past 10 games.

Davis is shooting 40.6% and averaging 17.1 points for the Tar Heels. Jae’Lyn Withers is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demon Deacons: 6-4, averaging 72.9 points, 28.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Tar Heels: 8-2, averaging 82.2 points, 30.8 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.