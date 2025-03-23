Washington State and Utah Valley play in NIT matchup

Utah Valley Wolverines (19-12, 10-8 WAC) at Washington State Cougars (20-13, 15-7 WCC)

Pullman, Washington; Monday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State and Utah Valley meet in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Cougars are 15-7 against WCC opponents and 5-6 in non-conference play. Washington State is third in the WCC scoring 67.5 points while shooting 42.2% from the field.

The Wolverines’ record in WAC play is 10-8. Utah Valley is fourth in the WAC allowing 61.8 points while holding opponents to 39.6% shooting.

Washington State makes 42.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than Utah Valley has allowed to its opponents (39.6%). Utah Valley averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Washington State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eleonora Villa is shooting 44.3% and averaging 13.6 points for the Cougars. Astera Tuhina is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Tahlia White is scoring 12.5 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Wolverines. Halle Nelson is averaging 11.6 points, nine rebounds and two steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 7-3, averaging 68.6 points, 32.8 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

Wolverines: 6-4, averaging 65.6 points, 31.4 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 11.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points.

