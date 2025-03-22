West Virginia and Columbia square off in opening round of NCAA Tournament

Columbia Lions (24-6, 14-2 Ivy League) vs. West Virginia Mountaineers (24-7, 14-6 Big 12)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers -9.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 West Virginia and Columbia play in the NCAA Tournament first round.

The Mountaineers’ record in Big 12 games is 14-6, and their record is 10-1 against non-conference opponents. West Virginia is 23-3 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Lions are 14-2 in Ivy League play. Columbia has a 2-2 record in one-possession games.

West Virginia scores 75.9 points, 17.3 more per game than the 58.6 Columbia gives up. Columbia has shot at a 43.7% clip from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points higher than the 39.4% shooting opponents of West Virginia have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: JJ Quinerly is averaging 20.6 points, 3.1 assists and three steals for the Mountaineers. Jordan Harrison is averaging 14 points, 3.8 assists and 2.5 steals over the past 10 games.

Riley Weiss averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 18.0 points while shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc. Cecelia Collins is averaging 13.9 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 7-3, averaging 70.7 points, 29.2 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 11.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points per game.

Lions: 8-2, averaging 71.7 points, 36.8 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 10.4 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.6 points.

