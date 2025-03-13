Western Kentucky plays in CUSA Tournament against the Florida International

Florida International Panthers (11-18, 7-11 CUSA) vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (22-8, 13-5 CUSA)

Huntsville, Alabama; Thursday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky and Florida International meet in the CUSA Tournament.

The Hilltoppers are 13-5 against CUSA opponents and 9-3 in non-conference play. Western Kentucky is fourth in the CUSA with 30.8 points per game in the paint led by Acacia Hayes averaging 10.0.

The Panthers are 7-11 in CUSA play. Florida International ranks fifth in the CUSA with 12.4 assists per game led by Lucia Fleta Robles averaging 2.9.

Western Kentucky is shooting 44.9% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 43.9% Florida International allows to opponents. Florida International has shot at a 44.5% rate from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points above the 41.6% shooting opponents of Western Kentucky have averaged.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Hilltoppers won 83-48 in the last matchup on March 7. Destiny Salary led the Hilltoppers with 26 points, and Judit Valero Rodriquez led the Panthers with 12 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alexis Mead averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Hilltoppers, scoring 13.2 points while shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc. Josie Gilvin is shooting 63.7% and averaging 18.2 points over the last 10 games.

Fleta Robles is shooting 32.5% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 7.8 points. Isnelle Natabou is averaging 17.4 points and 7.1 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hilltoppers: 7-3, averaging 72.2 points, 29.0 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 58.9 points, 27.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.