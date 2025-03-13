Wichita State Shockers face the South Florida Bulls in AAC Tournament

South Florida Bulls (13-18, 6-12 AAC) vs. Wichita State Shockers (18-13, 8-10 AAC)

Fort Worth, Texas; Thursday, 12:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Shockers -3.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State plays in the AAC Tournament against South Florida.

The Shockers have gone 8-10 against AAC opponents, with a 10-3 record in non-conference play. Wichita State is ninth in college basketball with 40.1 points in the paint led by Quincy Ballard averaging 8.5.

The Bulls are 6-12 in AAC play. South Florida is 7-9 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 10.8 turnovers per game.

Wichita State averages 73.7 points per game, 0.9 fewer points than the 74.6 South Florida gives up. South Florida has shot at a 44.6% rate from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 43.5% shooting opponents of Wichita State have averaged.

The teams square off for the third time this season. Wichita State won the last meeting 75-70 on Feb. 9. Xavier Bell scored 26 to help lead Wichita State to the victory, and Jamille Reynolds scored 18 points for South Florida.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ballard is averaging 10 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Shockers. Bell is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games.

Jayden Reid is shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, while averaging 12.5 points, 3.6 assists and 1.8 steals. Reynolds is averaging 15 points, 8.3 rebounds and two blocks over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Shockers: 7-3, averaging 71.1 points, 36.5 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Bulls: 2-8, averaging 72.2 points, 30.8 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points.

