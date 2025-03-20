Wisconsin Badgers play the Montana Grizzlies in first round of NCAA Tournament

Montana Grizzlies (25-9, 18-3 Big Sky) vs. Wisconsin Badgers (26-9, 16-8 Big Ten)

Denver; Thursday, 1:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Badgers -16.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Wisconsin faces Montana in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Badgers are 16-8 against Big Ten opponents and 10-1 in non-conference play. Wisconsin is 23-9 against opponents with a winning record.

The Grizzlies are 18-3 against Big Sky opponents. Montana averages 76.9 points while outscoring opponents by 4.0 points per game.

Wisconsin is shooting 45.2% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 45.5% Montana allows to opponents. Montana averages 6.5 more points per game (76.9) than Wisconsin gives up to opponents (70.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Winter is averaging 9.5 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Badgers. John Tonje is averaging 19.3 points over the last 10 games.

Money Williams is averaging 13.3 points and 3.1 assists for the Grizzlies. Brandon Whitney is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Badgers: 6-4, averaging 75.3 points, 35.3 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Grizzlies: 9-1, averaging 78.0 points, 27.3 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 53.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.