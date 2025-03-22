Wisconsin Badgers square off against the BYU Cougars in second round

BYU Cougars (25-9, 15-7 Big 12) vs. Wisconsin Badgers (27-9, 16-8 Big Ten)

Denver; Saturday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Badgers -1; over/under is 155

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Wisconsin takes on No. 17 BYU in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Badgers have gone 16-8 against Big Ten teams, with an 11-1 record in non-conference play. Wisconsin is 3-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Cougars’ record in Big 12 games is 15-7. BYU ranks ninth in the Big 12 with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Keba Keita averaging 2.9.

Wisconsin scores 79.9 points, 9.0 more per game than the 70.9 BYU allows. BYU averages 10.6 more points per game (80.9) than Wisconsin gives up (70.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: John Tonje is shooting 46.1% and averaging 19.1 points for the Badgers. John Blackwell is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Richie Saunders is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Cougars. Trevin Knell is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Badgers: 6-4, averaging 74.3 points, 35.4 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Cougars: 9-1, averaging 83.8 points, 34.0 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.