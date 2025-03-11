Wyoming Cowgirls and Fresno State Bulldogs meet in MWC Tournament

Fresno State Bulldogs (19-14, 10-10 MWC) vs. Wyoming Cowgirls (21-10, 15-4 MWC)

Las Vegas; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming plays in the MWC Tournament against Fresno State.

The Cowgirls are 15-4 against MWC opponents and 6-6 in non-conference play. Wyoming ranks sixth in the MWC in rebounding with 31.7 rebounds. Allyson Fertig leads the Cowgirls with 11.1 boards.

The Bulldogs are 10-10 in MWC play. Fresno State ranks sixth in the MWC giving up 64.8 points while holding opponents to 41.3% shooting.

Wyoming’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Fresno State allows. Fresno State has shot at a 38.6% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points below the 39.8% shooting opponents of Wyoming have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time this season. Wyoming won 68-59 in the last matchup on Jan. 4. Tess Barnes led Wyoming with 24 points, and Mariah Elohim led Fresno State with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ola Ustowska is averaging 2.5 points and 3.2 assists for the Cowgirls. Fertig is averaging 17.2 points and 12.4 rebounds while shooting 59.1% over the past 10 games.

Mia Jacobs is shooting 40.9% and averaging 18.3 points for the Bulldogs. Saga Ukkonen is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowgirls: 9-1, averaging 65.9 points, 33.0 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.1 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 61.7 points, 31.2 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

