Wyoming takes on San Diego State in MWC Championship game

San Diego State Aztecs (24-9, 13-7 MWC) vs. Wyoming Cowgirls (22-10, 16-4 MWC)

Las Vegas; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming and San Diego State play for the MWC Championship.

The Cowgirls’ record in MWC play is 16-4, and their record is 6-6 against non-conference opponents. Wyoming is seventh in the MWC scoring 65.6 points while shooting 46.1% from the field.

The Aztecs are 13-7 against MWC teams.

Wyoming scores 65.6 points, 5.4 more per game than the 60.2 San Diego State allows. San Diego State has shot at a 43.9% clip from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points above the 39.6% shooting opponents of Wyoming have averaged.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Wyoming won 64-51 in the last matchup on Feb. 8. Allyson Fertig led Wyoming with 20 points, and Kim Villalobos led San Diego State with 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tess Barnes averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowgirls, scoring 9.5 points while shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc. Fertig is averaging 19 points, 11.3 rebounds and 1.8 blocks over the past 10 games.

Veronica Sheffey is shooting 44.7% and averaging 11.0 points for the Aztecs. Villalobos is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowgirls: 9-1, averaging 63.7 points, 33.1 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.1 points per game.

Aztecs: 8-2, averaging 68.4 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.