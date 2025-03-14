Yale Bulldogs play the Princeton Tigers in Ivy League Tournament

Princeton Tigers (19-10, 8-6 Ivy League) vs. Yale Bulldogs (20-7, 13-1 Ivy League)

Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 11 a.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Yale faces Princeton in the Ivy League Tournament.

The Bulldogs have gone 13-1 against Ivy League opponents, with a 7-6 record in non-conference play. Yale is the top team in the Ivy League averaging 38.8 points in the paint. Nick Townsend leads the Bulldogs scoring 9.3.

The Tigers’ record in Ivy League play is 8-6. Princeton ranks fifth in the Ivy League giving up 72.5 points while holding opponents to 45.6% shooting.

Yale averages 82.2 points, 9.7 more per game than the 72.5 Princeton allows. Princeton averages 74.2 points per game, 4.5 more than the 69.7 Yale allows to opponents.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Yale won 84-57 in the last matchup on Feb. 16. Townsend led Yale with 20 points, and Xaivian Lee led Princeton with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Poulakidas is shooting 45.2% and averaging 19.3 points for the Bulldogs. Bez Mbeng is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Lee is averaging 17 points, six rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Tigers. Blake Peters is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 81.9 points, 34.4 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 51.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 68.8 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.