Yale faces Cornell in Ivy League Championship game

Cornell Big Red (18-10, 10-5 Ivy League) vs. Yale Bulldogs (21-7, 14-1 Ivy League)

Providence, Rhode Island; Sunday, 12 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -5.5; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: Yale and Cornell play for the Ivy League Championship.

The Bulldogs’ record in Ivy League games is 14-1, and their record is 7-6 in non-conference play. Yale ranks third in the Ivy League with 16.3 assists per game led by Bez Mbeng averaging 5.6.

The Big Red’s record in Ivy League action is 10-5. Cornell ranks second in the Ivy League shooting 37.5% from 3-point range.

Yale makes 49.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than Cornell has allowed to its opponents (44.8%). Cornell has shot at a 49.9% clip from the field this season, 9.8 percentage points higher than the 40.1% shooting opponents of Yale have averaged.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Yale won 92-88 in the last matchup on Feb. 22. Nick Townsend led Yale with 24 points, and AK Okereke led Cornell with 30 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Poulakidas is scoring 19.0 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Townsend is averaging 16.9 points and 7.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Nazir Williams is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Big Red. Cooper Noard is averaging 15.3 points and 4.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 80.1 points, 34.6 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Big Red: 6-4, averaging 83.7 points, 32.6 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points.

