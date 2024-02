49ers LB Dre Greenlaw exits Super Bowl with Achilles tendon injury that occurred as he ran on field

LAS VEGAS (AP) — San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw went down with a freak injury when he tore his Achilles tendon in the first half of the Super Bowl against Kansas City on Sunday.

Greenlaw bounced up and down on the sideline and then started to run onto the field with a few teammates when he collapsed holding his left leg. He was then helped off in a cart. The 49ers went on to lose 25-22 in overtime.

Later, with 9:10 remaining in the third quarter, Deebo Samuel injured his hamstring. But San Francisco’s standout receiver was able to walk off under his own power and quickly came back in the game.

Greenlaw started all 15 games he played this season and was the team’s second-leading tackler. He’s in his fifth NFL season, all with San Francisco.

He was credited with three assists in this game before his injury.

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw (57) is helped after an injury against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/George Walker IV) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/George Walker IV

Greenlaw had dealt with Achilles tendon issues recently, but he missed only those two regular-season games — and one of those was the regular-season finale, which he missed for non-injury reasons.

Greenlaw was limited to three regular-season games in 2021 because of a groin injury, but he was back for that postseason. He’s been a regular starter since he was a rookie.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.