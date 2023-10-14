49ers TE George Kittle fined more than $13,000 for profane T-shirt about the Cowboys

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle has been fined more than $13,000 by the NFL for wearing a profane T-shirt about the Dallas Cowboys.

Kittle wore a T-shirt under his uniform last Sunday night that said “F Dallas” with the rest of the first word hidden by white tape. He exposed it to the national television audience after a touchdown run in the fourth quarter by Jordan Mason.

The league announced Saturday that Kittle was fined $13,659 for the infraction.

Kittle said earlier in the week that he expected to be fined but said it would be worth the penalty “100%. I’d do it again.”

The shirt was an homage to the rivalry between the teams in the 1990s, when 49ers linebacker Gary Plummer wore a similar T-shirt during the 1994 NFC title game against Dallas that San Francisco won on the way to a Super Bowl title.

Kittle had three TD catches in the game before displaying the T-shirt as the 49ers beat Dallas 42-10.

There were several other punishments issued stemming from the game, with San Francisco guard Aaron Banks getting fined $10,440 for unnecessary roughness and three Cowboys getting sanctioned.

Safety Donovan Wilson was fined $27,318 for two unnecessary roughness penalties, linebacker Leighton Vander Esch was fined $18,219 for an unnecessary roughness penalty and safety Jayron Kearse was fined $10,927 for unsportsmanlike conduct.

