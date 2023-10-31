Analysis: Eagles have been NFL’s most consistent team despite not playing up to 2022 standard

There’s no Super Bowl hangover in Philadelphia.

The Eagles (7-1) have the NFL’s best record and have been the most consistent team over the first half of the season despite not playing up to their 2022 standard.

Jalen Hurts has overcome turnovers and a knee injury to play his best football in the past two weeks. A.J. Brown is breaking records at wide receiver, becoming the first player in NFL history with at least 125 yards receiving in six consecutive games.

The offensive line led by All-Pros Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson continues to dominate and the Eagles can beat teams running or passing the ball.

There’s still room for improvement all around, especially on defense.

“We have a lot of work to do to make sure we are continuing to climb,” coach Nick Sirianni said. “In this league, you have to be mentally tough to treat the walkthrough, to treat the meetings, to treat the practice the exact same way as you treat it after a win, after a loss, after Week 1, after Week 4, after whatever week we are in right now. I know we’ve got the right guys in that locker room to make sure that we’re getting better.”

The Eagles host the rival Dallas Cowboys (5-2) on Sunday in an NFC East battle that kicks off a difficult six-game stretch against teams with a combined record of 26-12. After a bye next week, the Eagles visit the Chiefs (6-2) in a Super Bowl rematch, host the Bills (5-3) and 49ers (5-3), visit Dallas and Seattle (5-2).

Nothing less than a Super Bowl victory would be considered a success in Philadelphia after coming close last season only to lose 38-35 to Kansas City.

“We’re just enjoying the journey and I don’t think there’s a point we will arrive as a team,” Hurts said. “Obviously, there’s one stop that we’d like to make in the end, but it’s just a journey. It’s just a journey and you have to really embrace the process of it and that’s what I’ve done. Not worry about anything else, but what’s in front of us and in front of myself in terms of us going out there and winning. That’s the only thing that matters.”

BURROW IS BACK

If there was any doubt that Joe Burrow is completely back from a calf injury that limited him over the first month of the season, the star quarterback erased it on one play early in the first quarter of a convincing 31-17 win at San Francisco.

Burrow ducked, spun and eluded defenders trying to sack him on a third-and-10, escaped the pressure and completed a first-down pass to Tee Higgins. He finished 28 for 32 for 283 yards and three TDs.

The Bengals (4-3) have won three in a row and after losing their first two and starting 1-3. They trail the Ravens (6-2) in the AFC North and have tough games coming up against Buffalo this week and at Baltimore on Nov. 16.

If Burrow plays the way he did against a formidable 49ers defense, the Bengals can beat anyone.

NEW ERA IN TENNESSEE

The Titans have reason to be optimistic that they’ve found their quarterback of the future. Will Levis threw four TD passes in his NFL debut in a 28-23 win over Atlanta. The rookie second-round pick revived a passing attack that was porous under Ryan Tannehill. Even when Tannehill is ready to return from an ankle injury, the Titans (3-4) need to stick with Levis. They’re going nowhere in the AFC South and giving Levis more experience should be a priority.

The Titans visit Pittsburgh on Thursday night. It’ll be an opportunity for Levis to face a defense that has allowed the third-most yards in the NFL but has talented players, including 2021 AP Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt.

FRUSTRATION BUILDS

Three-time All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams was visibly unhappy during Las Vegas’ 26-14 loss to Detroit on Monday night. Adams had one catch for 11 yards, his second-least productive game in eight seasons. He slammed his helmet on the sideline and shouted in frustration at the end of a drive that included Jimmy Garoppolo overthrowing him when he was wide open on a deep route.

Adams left Green Bay for the Raiders to play with his friend Derek Carr before last season. Carr was jettisoned by Las Vegas and Garoppolo was brought in, but the offense has struggled under coach Josh McDaniels.

Adams wasn’t traded before Tuesday’s deadline, but he could ask to be moved in the offseason.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.