Bills releasing Jordan Poyer and Mitch Morse. Tre’Davious White also will be cut, AP source says

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills’ salary cap-related purge of players cut deep into the team’s core with veteran safety Jordan Poyer and center Mitch Morse being among five players the team announced it had released on Wednesday.

And cornerback Tre’Davious White is also being cut, a person with direct knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to The AP on the condition of anonymity because the Bills did not announce White being cut because of the timing of his release. White, who is recuperating after tearing his right Achilles tendon in Week 4, is being designated as a post-June 1 cut, which provides the Bills additional cap savings.

The three players alone combined for 27 seasons of NFL experience, with 16 of those years spent with the Bills. The moves made by the four-time defending AFC East champions were necessitated with Buffalo entering the offseason being a projected NFL-high $44 million over the 2024 season cap.

Also cut were sixth-year backup cornerback Siran Neal, backup receiver Deonte Harty and running back Nyheim Hines.

FILE - Buffalo Bills center Mitch Morse (60) looks on during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Dec. 23, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. The Bills' salary cap-related purge of players cut deep into the team's core with veteran safety Jordan Poyer and center Morse being among five players the team announced it released Wednesday, March 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong, File) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kyusung Gong

The moves represent the breakup of a veteran secondary that was formed in 2017, when Buffalo signed Poyer and Micah Hyde in free agency, and then selected White in the first round of the draft a month later. Hyde’s future is uncertain with the 33-year-old contemplating retirement after completing the final year of his contract.

White, who had two seasons left on his contract, is coming off his second season-ending injury after he hurt his right knee in November 2022.

Morse spent five seasons in Buffalo, where he established himself as the offensive line’s unquestioned leader while building a close bond with quarterback Josh Allen. Morse had one year left on his contract, and was signed in free agency after spending his first four seasons in Kansas City.

The Bills also announced the re-singing of backup offensive lineman David Edwards to a two-year contract extension, and punter Matt Haack to a one-year extension.

The 26-year-old Edwards had completed his one-year contract with Buffalo, and was set to become an unrestricted free agent next week. Primarily an interior lineman, Edwards appeared in all 17 games in a backup role last season.

He’s projected to take over at left guard, with Connor McGovern making the switch to replace Morse at center.

Edwards’ return to Buffalo comes two days after the Bills acquired a fifth-round draft pick by trading backup interior lineman Ryan Bates to Chicago in a salary cap savings-related move.

Edwards signed with Buffalo in free agency a year ago after spending his first four seasons with the Los Angele Rams. He was selected by L.A. in the fifth round of the 2019 draft out of Wisconsin, and had 45 starts in 53 games with the Rams.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.