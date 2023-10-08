Chiefs star Travis Kelce leaves game vs Vikings with right ankle injury, questionable to return

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce left the game with a right ankle injury in the second quarter at Minnesota on Sunday and is questionable to return.

Kelce caught a short pass in the right flat from Patrick Mahomes on second-and-1 when he turned up the field and lost his footing in an awkward fall for no gain. He jogged off with a noticeable hitch and spent several minutes trying to walk back and forth on the sideline, before limping into a tunnel for further examination.

CBS reported on the game broadcast that Kelce went for X-rays on his right foot.

The injury could put a damper on a wild few weeks for Kelce, whose rumored girlfriend Taylor Swift made headlines when she showed up for Chiefs games in Kansas City and New York.

Swift was not at the game in Minnesota. Kelce said this week he was “on top of the world” amid the Swift speculation but said he didn’t think the relationship was a distraction.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce warms up before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Abbie Parr

The four-time All-Pro had five receptions for 22 yards in the first half. Kelce missed the season opener against Detroit because of a hyperextended knee.

