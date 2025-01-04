Chiefs stranded in KC as ice shuts down airport and blizzard-like conditions sweep through Midwest

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs were stranded at Kansas City International Airport on Saturday as an ice storm shut down operations, preventing their chartered jet from departing for their game against the Broncos on Sunday in Denver.

The Chiefs tried to move up the flight as the weather, which had been predicted all week, bared down on Kansas City. But the plane they were expected to use was delayed in arriving, so the team had to stick with its mid-afternoon departure.

The airport announced at 2:50 p.m. CDT that it had closed all flight operations due to “rapid ice accumulation.” It was unclear when the Chiefs would be able to depart, though a break was expected between the end of the icy rain that had fallen during the afternoon and a thick line of heavy snow that was expected to begin in the evening and last through Sunday.

The hope was that the airport would have time enough to clear the runways and resume operations.

The Chiefs (15-1) have clinched the No. 1 seed in the playoffs and a first-round bye, rendering their regular-season finale moot for them. But the game has significant meaning for Denver, which could clinch its own playoff berth with a win.

Earlier this week, Chiefs coach Andy Reid said he planned to rest quarterback Patrick Mahomes, meaning backup Carson Wentz will get the start. The Chiefs also declared right tackle Jawaan Taylor (knee) and running back Isiah Pacheco (ribs) out, while stars such as defensive tackle Chris Jones and tight end Travis Kelce were expected to get the game off.

The Chiefs will have to wait to find out their playoff opponent. The earliest they would play in the divisional round is Jan. 18.

