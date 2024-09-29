Chiefs WR Rashee Rice could be lost for season with knee injury after collision with Patrick Mahomes

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Kansas City’s Rashee Rice might be lost for the rest of the season after suffering a knee injury on a bizarre play against the Los Angels Chargers on Sunday.

Rice was carted to the team bus after the Chiefs’ 17-10 victory with his right knee in a brace that had a dial for range-of-motion control. The wide receiver was hit by his own quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, while both players were pursuing Chargers cornerback Kristian Fulton during an interception return.

Coach Andy Reid said Rice will have an MRI on Monday. Reid was not optimistic about the results.

“I’m sure it’s not as good of news as we want,” Reid said. “I feel terrible for Rashee because he is having a fantastic year. We’ll hope for the best.”

Mahomes overthrew Travis Kelce at midfield on the Chiefs’ second drive, and Fulton returned his interception 29 yards. Rice caught Fulton from behind at the Chiefs 20 and punched the ball loose for a fumble — but Mahomes hit Rice’s legs while the star quarterback ducked down to attempt a tackle on Fulton.

Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Kristian Fulton, left, fumbles the ball out of bounds after intercepting a pass as Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) defends during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Chiefs center Creed Humphrey recovered the ball, but video review revealed Rice had been out of bounds when he forced the fumble, allowing the Chargers to retain possession.

Both of Rice’s knees took an impact in his collision with Mahomes, and the receiver’s right knee appeared to hyperextend.

“I thought Rashee made a good play. I was going to tackle the guy (Fulton) and obviously rolled up on him,” Mahomes said. “I didn’t know exactly what happened because I was trying to make a tackle, but I know Rashee and how tough he is. So him being down like that, I knew it wasn’t good.”

Rice is the two-time defending Super Bowl champions’ leading receiver with 24 catches for 288 yards and two touchdowns. Travis Kelce is second with 15 catches for 158 yards.

After struggling in the first three games, Kelce stepped up in Rice’s absence. The tight end had seven receptions for 89 yards — including the 917th of his career in the second quarter, making him the Chiefs’ franchise leader in receptions.

Rookie Xavier Worthy could emerge as the Chiefs’ top wideout. Worthy, the 28th overall pick in the draft, had three catches for 73 yards, including a 54-yard touchdown in the second quarter.

“We really don’t know what’s going on with him, but, I mean, in our receiving room, it’s next man up. I feel like we have a lot of guys that’s able to make plays in key moments,” Worthy said.

Rice is awaiting trial on several charges after he allegedly caused a high-speed crash involving multiple cars last March on a freeway in Texas.

AP Sports Writer Joe Reedy contributed to this report.

