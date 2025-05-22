Colts owner Jim Irsay remembered for love of football, commitment to music, animal welfare

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, fellow owners and former players are remembering Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay for his commitment to his team and the game. Irsay died Wednesday at age 65.

“Jim was a friend, and a man deeply committed to his family, the game, the Colts, and the Indianapolis community. He spent his life and career in the National Football League. Starting as a teenager as a Colts’ ballboy, he learned every position in the organization before assuming leadership of the Colts approximately 30 years ago. Jim’s Colts won the Super Bowl, hosted another and built Lucas Oil Stadium. … He led with integrity, passion and care for the Colts’ players, coaches and staff, and his courageous work in support of mental health will be a lasting legacy. Outside of football, he was a talented musician and built an extraordinary collection of historical and musical artifacts that he shared with people across the country.” — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell

“I was privileged to share a wonderful friendship with Jim, which began long before I worked for him and lasted until this sad day. For those of us fortunate enough to be part of the Colts family, Jim was a tremendously supportive, incredibly knowledgeable and personally caring leader. His focus on family extended well beyond his immediate to his much larger Colts universe. His concern and generosity toward former players and employees is well known among those of us who were part of the organization.” — former Colts GM and team president Bill Polian.

“I have known Jim since I came into the NFL 25 years ago and always found him to be warm and gracious. I had the good fortune of serving on committees with him. His wisdom was always insightful, appreciated and respected. … He leaves a lasting legacy and will be sincerely missed.” — New York Jets owner Woody Johnson

“Jim’s love of the Colts and appreciation for the NFL was evident in his tireless efforts to promote and improve the game, and his commitment to the Indianapolis community and generosity in philanthropic efforts touched countless lives.” — The Las Vegas Raiders

“From pledging $20 million to liberate Lolita the orca from her concrete prison, to renovating his private jet with exclusively animal-free materials, to turning Lucas Oil Stadium into one of the most vegan-friendly sports venues in the nation, Jim Irsay proved time and again that he had a heart the size of a football field. PETA and the animals lost a hero today, but Jim’s legacy of kindness and generosity will live on.” — Tracy Reiman, executive vice president People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals

“From the moment we made Indianapolis our home, Jim was a strong advocate for USA Football and our mission to lead, strengthen and grow the game. His support was instrumental in advancing our work and meant so much to me personally. He was a true advocate for the game.” — Scott Hallenbeck, CEO and executive director of USA Football

“Jim took the time today to cheer us on — he was more than the owner of the Indianapolis Colts, he was a transformative figure in our city and state, a passionate advocate for the community, and someone whose generosity, vision and spirit touched countless lives. Jim helped shape our city into the sports capital it is today, and his legacy, both on and off the field, will continue to inspire us and generations to come. On behalf of our family, we extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to the Irsay family, the Colts organization, fans and all who loved Jim. He will be sorely missed.” — Indiana Pacers owner Herb Simon

“Jim was a passionate Colts fan whose love for the game of football was only matched by his love for music. He brought a unique spirit and energy into the room and had an unmistakable presence. Jim’s boldness defined his legacy, not just as steward of the Colts, but as someone who never shied away from being unapologetically himself. His contributions to our league and his compassion for his community will leave a lasting mark.” — New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft

“Mr. Irsay was a kind, loving and gave so much to Indy. His passion for the Colts and the game was always evident. Forever grateful to him and the honor to wear the Horseshoe. God Bless you boss man, the Irsay family and all of Colts Nation.” — former Colts long snapper Matt Overton

“Please don’t ask me if I’m ok. Cuz I’m not. Thank You Sooo Much Mr.Irsay. I will forever hold our talks close to my heart. Love You! RIP Mr.Irsay.” — Former Colts Pro Bowl WR T.Y. Hilton

“Jim was a Chicago guy through and through, and spoke often about his pride in being connected to our great city. He was a gracious victor in Super Bowl XLI and he was a great friend of the Bears.” — Chicago Bears owner George McCaskey

“I’m heartbroken to hear about the passing of Jim Irsay. He was more than just an owner, he was a man of the people and his generosity was unmatched. I’ll always be grateful for the opportunity to have played under his leadership, and his impact on my life.” — former Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri

“Playing for a team that Mr Irsay ran was an honor. He was funny, brilliant, unique, and somehow still wildly relatable for a man who became the sole owner of an NFL team at the age of 37.. and before that, hired as the youngest general manager in the history of the league as a 24 year old. He battled his demons, as we all do but, God blessed Jim Irsay with an abundance of compassion.. he wanted to give back/help everybody and everything he saw or knew about… putting a list together of all of the causes/things/people that he’s given to would be an impossible task.” — former Colts punter and broadcaster Pat McAfee.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.