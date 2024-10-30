Commanders QB Jayden Daniels practices through his rib injury and says he’s ‘still intact’

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Jayden Daniels practiced through his rib injury, and the Washington Commanders rookie quarterback is taking his pain tolerance and recovery on a daily basis.

“I’m still intact,” Daniels said. “I feel good.”

Daniels took several big hits while gutting through the injury on the way to throwing his Hail Mary touchdown pass to beat Chicago last weekend and get the Commanders to 6-2 this season. He was a limited participant in a very light, no pads practice Wednesday, and Daniels is expected to play at the 2-6 New York Giants on Sunday.

His ribs are sore, and there’s no real timeline for when they might be fully healed.

“I wish I knew,” Daniels said. “It’s just how I feel daily, how I wake up and how I’m able to move around. And the organization here has a great plan, so I’m trusting that and following it.”

Daniels got injured early in a rout of Carolina on Oct. 20 when he was hit and landed awkwardly on Washington’s first snap of the game. The plan was to sit him out of practice early last week before taking part Friday and getting listed as questionable.

After being considered a game-time decision, Daniels completed 21 of 38 passes for a career-high 326 yards, the final 52 coming on the buzzer-beating TD throw to Noah Brown.

“Pain tolerance is always a big thing,” Daniels said. “That’s pretty much what it came down to.”

Coach Dan Quinn said Daniels’ ribs would continue to be monitored throughout the season.

Notes: Rookie left tackle Brandon Coleman, who missed the Bears game because of a concussion, was also limited at practice. Veteran Cornelius Lucas, who had been splitting snaps with Coleman and took over last weekend before getting hurt, did not practice because of a left ankle injury. … Linebacker Freddie Luvu did not practice because of a shin injury.

