Cowboys QB Dak Prescott will have an MRI to determine severity of hamstring injury

ATLANTA (AP) — Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will have an MRI on Monday to determine the severity of a hamstring injury that forced him to leave Sunday’s loss at Atlanta.

Prescott said he “felt a pull, something I’ve never felt” but added “it’ll take a lot for me to not be out there” when the Cowboys host NFC East rival Philadelphia next Sunday.

“It was a tough deal to walk on it,” Prescott said. “I know how much we needed this one. I wanted to just get out there and compete, get out there and fight.”

Prescott also appeared to suffer an injury to his right hand at the end of the third quarter. The Cowboys were trailing 21-13 going into the fourth quarter and lost 27-21.

Prescott completed 18 of 24 passes for 133 yards and one touchdown with no interceptions, ending his streak of three consecutive games with two interceptions. Prescott had three carries for 30 yards.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott after an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in Atlanta. The Falcons won 27-21. (AP Photo/ Brynn Anderson) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Brynn Anderson

Cooper Rush replaced Prescott as the Cowboys (3-5) lost their third straight game.

