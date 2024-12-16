Detroit Lions lose Montgomery, McNeill, Dorsey for the season as injuries sap Super Bowl hopes

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The banged-up Detroit Lions took some serious hits in their loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Lions coach Dan Campbell said running back David Montgomery and defensive tackle Alim McNeill need to have season-ending knee surgeries after both were hurt in the setback to Buffalo.

Campbell said Khalil Dorsey had season-ending surgery Sunday night after breaking his leg against the Bills.

The Lions will also be indefinitely without cornerback Carlton Davis III, who had a jaw injury in the 48-42 loss to Buffalo ended their franchise-record, 11-game winning streak.

