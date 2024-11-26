Fourth-down decision late in second quarter allows John Harbaugh to remain unbeaten vs. his brother

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Coaches normally don’t go for it on fourth-and-1 on their own 16-yard line when they’re trailing 10-7 with 2 minutes to go in the first half.

However, when you’re coaching against your younger brother on the opposing sideline, sometimes you have to be aggressive and go all in.

In the case of John Harbaugh and the Baltimore Ravens, it ended up paying off big time.

Mark Andrews’ 2-yard gain on a quarterback sneak not only allowed the Ravens to continue their drive, it ended up later turning into a touchdown that gave them the lead against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night.

It also was the turning point in the Ravens’ 30-23 victory that allowed John to remain unbeaten in three meetings against younger brother, Jim Harbaugh.

“The downside is you give them the ball at the 16-yard line. That’s the downside. But the upside, or the thought, is I really thought we could get it,” John Harbaugh said. “It led to a 93-yard drive and got us seven points; that was a big turning point in the game.”

Five plays after Andrews’ sneak, Jackson connected with Rashod Bateman on a contested catch for a 40-yard touchdown to give the Ravens a 14-10 lead with 24 seconds remaining in the first half.

“I think it was just discussions of what we were going to do, and I think the decision came down to just believing in the guys to go for a big fourth down,” Andrews said. “It was a great play. There was a lot of great plays made on critical downs like that, and it’s a credit to the guys.”

John Harbaugh admitted after the game that playing his brother did factor into the decision.

“I’m not saying we’ll go for it all of the time either, but the overriding thing was who we were playing and the idea that you just have to try to hang on to possessions as long as you can, because they’re so good,” he said.

The Ravens ended up converting the three times they went for it on fourth down. The other two came during a nearly seven-minute drive late in the third quarter and early in the fourth where Andrews caught a 6-yard pass in the back of the end zone to extend the Ravens’ lead to 23-16.

The brothers shared a quick hug and handshake at midfield after the game. They also hugged at midfield and talked for a couple minutes during pregame warmups.

It was the first time since Super Bowl 47 in 2013 that the Harbaugh brothers faced off as NFL coaches.

The Ravens beat the San Francisco 49ers 34-31 in New Orleans. The other regular-season game was a 16-6 Ravens victory over the Niners on Thanksgiving night in 2011.

Jim Harbaugh left San Francisco after the 2014 season to take over at his alma mater, the University of Michigan. Harbaugh coached at Michigan for nine seasons and won the national title last season before being hired by the Chargers.

“It’s just cool to be at this level, to be at the highest level in these competitive environments,” Jim Harbaugh said. “I congratulated him on the victory, and then, love you.”

Players on both teams last week tried to downplay the hype surrounding the Harbaugh Bowl, but the Ravens were reveling in the victory when it was over.

“I just know our Harbaugh is 3-0,” said linebacker Kyle Van Noy, who played for the Chargers in 2022.

John Harbaugh after the game also noted trying not to get caught up in the hype, while trying to reiterate that the game was determined by the players.

“It’s an amazing thing to look back to where we are from where we came. We had different paths. We grew up in the same room and have always lived our life side by side, but that’s not what the game is about,” he said. “The game really is about the players, and the players are always going to win the game or lose the game or whatever. I have so much respect for the players. Jim is the same way. We both try to treat our players with great respect, admiration and love, because that’s how we feel about them.”

Their parents, Jack and Jackie Harbaugh, celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary on Monday. They attended the first two games between the brothers, but are spending Thanksgiving week in Bradenton, Florida, at their daughter Joanie’s house.

“I called and wished them happy wedding anniversary. I know Jim did the same. Jim and I texted back and forth before the game a little bit,” John said. “When you’re blessed enough to have parents who get along so well, love each other and are married for 63 years it gives you a good idea how it is supposed to work.

“It’s tough. They’re 100% happy and 100% disappointed at the same time. If you can imagine that, that’s how they feel right now.”

