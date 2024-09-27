Giants’ Malik Nabers, Cowboys’ Micah Parsons injured in Thursday night game

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Two of the NFL’s young stars were injured Thursday night when Giants receiver Malik Nabers sustained a concussion and Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons an ankle injury.

“It was a banger today,” Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs said after Dallas’ 20-15 victory. “A lot of guys got banged up. It shows the fight and the resilience we have.”

Nabers, the No. 6 overall pick in the draft, was hurt with 3:30 to play when he fell hard near the New York bench while attempting to tiptoe the sideline and catch a fourth-down pass from Daniel Jones. He appeared to have to ball momentarily but lost it with Trevon Diggs draped all over him.

“It looked like he did from my view on it,” Jones said when asked if he felt Nabers initially made the catch. “I mean, he played a heck of a game again and he showed up for us big time, so we’ll keep trusting him with it.”

Giants trainers and doctors ran up to Nabers as he lay on the field, and he was ruled out for the rest of the game with a concussion. Nabers had 12 catches for 115 yards, his second straight game of 10-plus catches for at least 100 yards.

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) carries the ball against Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown (13) and linebacker Eric Kendricks (50) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Adam Hunger

Giants coach Brian Daboll had not seen Nabers before his press conference after the game so he could not update his status.

Parsons was carted off the field in the fourth quarter. He had returned after hurting the ankle earlier in the game. He had two tackles, including one for a loss to help Dallas end a two-game slide, but he did not have a sack for the third straight game.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy has not talked to the trainers after the game and was unable to say anything about the severity of his injury.

Parsons hobbled around the locker room after the game.

“We won’t know more until tomorrow,” said Parsons, who said he was going to have an X-ray on Friday. “ We have no idea.”

Parsons said he was hurt when someone fell on him as he was planting his leg. He was just happy getting a win.

“I’m glad we’re finally back in the win column but we still got a lot of work to do,” he said. “We can be a lot better. I’m not going to stop until we’re damn near perfect.”

Parsons is a two-time All-Pro and has had at least 13 sacks in each of his first three seasons. He has one sack through four games this year.

“He’s a hell of a player, a big time playmaker,” said quarterback Dak Prescott, who threw two touchdowns in posting his 13th straight win over the Giants (1-3). “He made a huge run stop right there on one of those last possessions. Honestly, I’m just hoping it’s not anything serious.”

Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence left in the second half with a foot injury. He had a sack to increase his career total to 61 1/2.

