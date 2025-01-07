Is the next Sean McVay out there for NFL teams seeking a new head coach?

Many NFL teams hope to land the next Sean McVay when they seek a new head coach.

McVay became the youngest coach since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970 when the Los Angeles Rams hired him in 2017 at age 30. He’s led them to one Super Bowl title in two appearances, four NFC West championships, six playoff berths and seven winning seasons in eight years.

Of the 14 coaches in the playoffs, nine fit a similar category. They were hired from coordinator or assistant positions and are with their first teams. The other five coaches in the playoffs were head coaches previously.

McVay was the offensive coordinator in Washington before the Rams took a chance on him that has paid off for the organization.

Sean McDermott (Bills), John Harbaugh (Ravens), DeMeco Ryans (Texans), Mike Tomlin (Steelers), Dan Campbell (Lions), Nick Sirianni (Eagles), Kevin O’Connell (Vikings) and Matt LaFleur (Packers) each were coordinators or assistants before landing their first job with their current teams.

Harbaugh and Tomlin have been with their teams for more than 15 years and each has a Super Bowl title. Sirianni reached a Super Bowl in his second season.

Andy Reid (Chiefs), Jim Harbaugh (Chargers), Sean Payton (Broncos), Todd Bowles (Buccaneers) and Dan Quinn (Commanders) are coaching their second teams in the NFL.

With five job openings — Jets, Bears, Saints, Patriots, Jaguars — around the NFL, several assistants and coordinators will be in the running along with former coaches, including Mike Vrabel, Ron Rivera, Robert Saleh and Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores, among others.

Here are eight of the top candidates seeking their first opportunity:

Ben Johnson

The Detroit Lions led the league in scoring (33.2 points per game) and finished second in total yards (409.5 per game). Johnson, who became the offensive coordinator in 2022, has guided one of the most prolific units over the past two seasons and could’ve left last year, but chose to stay to pursue a Super Bowl title and wait for a better fit.

The Lions (15-2) are the NFC’s No. 1 seed and have a chance to win a Lombardi Trophy. Johnson is expected to interview with Jacksonville, Chicago and New England during Detroit’s bye week. Both teams have a young quarterback who could benefit from developing under the 38-year-old Johnson. Caleb Williams had an inconsistent first season with the Bears and Drake Maye had ups and downs with the woeful Patriots.

Liam Coen

In his first season as the offensive coordinator with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Coen helped Baker Mayfield have the best season of his career. He also took the Buccaneers from the league’s worst rushing attack two straight years to fourth overall. Tampa Bay finished third overall in yards (399.6) and fourth in scoring (29.5).

Under Coen, Mayfield became just the fourth player in NFL history to have at least 4,000 yards passing, 40 TDs and a completion rate of more than 70 percent. He completed 71.4% of his passes for 4,500 yards, 41 touchdowns and 16 interceptions for a 106.8 passer rating.

The 39-year-old Coen is from Rhode Island, played quarterback at Massachusetts and began his coaching career at Boston College. The Patriots would be an ideal fit, but he also could take Johnson’s route and wait another year. Coen stated last week becoming a head coach is a dream and a goal but it doesn’t have to happen right now.

The Jaguars already requested to interview Coen.

Joe Brady

Josh Allen had an excellent all-around season in Brady’s first full year as Buffalo’s offensive coordinator. The Bills finished 10th in yards and second in scoring (30.9).

The 35-year-old Brady became a rising star as an assistant at LSU in 2019, helping Joe Burrow and a record-setting offense win a national championship. He didn’t have much success as Carolina’s offensive coordinator but his work in Buffalo has made him a hot name this coaching cycle.

The Jets, Jaguars and Saints have already requested to speak with Brady.

Kellen Moore

After four seasons as the offensive coordinator for the Cowboys and one with the Chargers, Moore came to Philadelphia and helped Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley and the Eagles finish second in the NFL in rushing. It’s come at the expense of the passing game, which is 29th. But the Eagles didn’t need to throw the ball to win games this season.

The 36-year-old Moore was a backup quarterback for six seasons in the NFL with the Lions and Cowboys. He’s expected to interview with the Saints and Jaguars.

Josh McCown

The 45-year-old longtime NFL quarterback has played a big role in Sam Darnold’s remarkable turnaround in Minnesota while serving as a position coach.

Darnold has developed into a top-tier starting QB under McCown and coach Kevin O’Connell. McCown started 76 games across 16 seasons with nine teams in the NFL and he also coached in Carolina before joining the Vikings.

He’s expected to interview with the Jets, where he played in 2017-18.

Aaron Glenn

Detroit’s defensive coordinator saved perhaps his best coaching job for the winner-take-all final game of the regular season. The depleted Lions’ defense shut down Darnold and the Vikings in a 31-9 victory that clinched the NFC’s No. 1 seed.

The 52-year-old Glenn, who played 15 seasons in the NFL, has been an assistant since 2014 and coordinator for four years. He’s expected to interview with the Jaguars, Bears, Saints and Jets, who drafted him in the first round in 1994.

Glenn interviewed with the Commanders, Chargers, Falcons and Tennessee Titans in 2023.

Anthony Weaver

He guided the Miami Dolphins to the No. 4 in defense in his first season as the defensive coordinator after three years as an assistant in Baltimore.

The 44-year-old Weaver played seven seasons at defensive end for the Ravens and Texans before beginning his coaching career as an assistant with the Jets in 2012.

The Bears and Saints already have requested to interview Weaver.

Jesse Minter

The Los Angeles Chargers allowed the fewest points in the NFL (17.7 per game) in Minter’s first season as the defensive coordinator.

The 41-year-old Minter followed Jim Harbaugh from Michigan to the NFL and previously served as an assistant for the Ravens under John Harbaugh.

___

On Football analyzes the biggest topics in the NFL from week to week. For more On Football analysis, head here.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.