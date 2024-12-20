Jalen Hurts fined for wearing mismatched cleats during Eagles’ win over Steelers, AP source says

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was fined $5,628 by the NFL for wearing mismatched cleats that were not “constitutional team colors,” a person familiar with the league’s decision told The Associated Press on Friday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the NFL had not disclosed the fine, which stemmed from Hurts wearing Air Jordan cleats in two different shades of green during the Eagles’ 27-13 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

The Nike subsidiary behind the shoes indicated on social media that it would pay Hurts’ fine.

“We’re paying the fine. You can’t ban greatness,” Jordan Brand said on X.

It wasn’t the first time this season that Hurts has worn two different cleats.

He was forced to play with mismatched cleats on Oct. 28 against Cincinnati when one of his green Air Jordan 4 PEs came off during a run down the sideline. But Hurts had tied the laces so tightly that he couldn’t easily slip on the cleat and was forced to burn a timeout to find a substitute shoe. He changed to a white Jordan 11.

“I had to go Jalen Two Shoes for a bit,” Hurts said after the 37-17 win over the Bengals.

This time around, Hurts wore one dark “Midnight green” cleat matching his jersey and one “Kelly green” cleat for the entire game. He often changes shoes at halftime.

AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi contributed to this report.

