Jets, Jaguars and Browns to play home games in London in 2025, with Jacksonville at Wembley again

NEW YORK (AP) — Cleveland, Jacksonville and the New York Jets each will play a home game in London in 2025.

The NFL announced the host teams Friday. Their opponents will be revealed, along with dates and kickoff times, when the full 2025 schedule is released this spring.

The Browns and the Jets will play at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this fall. Cleveland is 0-1 in London, having lost to Minnesota in 2017. The Jets, who are searching for a new general manager and head coach, are 1-2 in London including a loss to the Vikings this season.

The Jaguars, meanwhile, will return to Wembley Stadium as part of a multiyear agreement to play one home game annually across the pond. Jacksonville is 7-6 in London, including playing consecutive games — one as the home team and another as the visiting team — in each of the last two seasons.

The Jags, currently interviewing for a new head coach, will only play one game in London in 2025.

“This season will see us surpass 40 regular-season games in the capital, a testament to the role the U.K. has played in growing the game globally,” NFL U.K. & Ireland general manager Henry Hodgson said in a statement. “The London games are a continued catalyst for year-round fan engagement, and we are focused on serving our 15 million fans, reaching new communities and driving growth in flag football participation, which now sees over 100,000 young people play the game.”

The Jets and the Jaguars hold marketing rights in the U.K. as part of the league’s Global Markets Program, which awards NFL teams international regions to build brand awareness and fandom beyond the United States.

Beginning in 2025, the NFL can schedule up to eight league-operated regular-season games internationally. The league also will play regular-season games in Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium and in Berlin at Olympic Stadium.

Fifty-five regular-season games have been played around the world in league history, with London hosting 39 of those.

