Michigan says it had proof against fired football assistant

Michigan fired football co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss in January after he failed to attend a meeting to discuss whether he had gained access to computer accounts belonging to other people, according to documents released by the school.

An athletic department official told Weiss that the university had evidence that he had “inappropriately accessed” the accounts.

“Because you did not attend this meeting and offer any additional information, we are making our decision based on the evidence that we have. … Your appointment has been terminated with cause,” executive associate athletic director Doug Gnodtke said in a Jan. 20 letter.

Gnodtke promised to have any personal items in Weiss’ office shipped to him.

The letter was released Monday in response to a public records request by The Associated Press. The university, however, declined to release evidence that it had shared with Weiss on Jan. 19, citing various exemptions under state law.

Campus police in January acknowledged an investigation of possible computer crimes at the Schembechler Hall football building. The investigation is ongoing, deputy chief Melissa Overton said.

When Michigan announced Weiss’ firing, athletic director Warde Manuel said only that it was related to a “review of university policies.”

Weiss could not be reached for comment Monday. He had praised Michigan on Twitter when he was dismissed.

“I look forward to putting this matter behind me and returning my focus to the game that I love,” he said.

Weiss was on coach Jim Harbaugh’s staff for two seasons after working for the NFL’s Baltimore Ravens.

