Patriots QB Drake Maye questionable to return after suffering head injury vs. Chargers

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Patriots rookie quarterback Drake Maye is questionable to return with a head injury after taking a blow to the helmet in the first quarter of New England’s matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday.

Maye was scrambling near the sideline on third down of the Patriots’ first possession of the game when he was hit by Chargers cornerback Cam Hart.

Maye stayed down on the turf for several seconds before eventually getting up and jogging off the field on his own power. He briefly sat on the bench before going to the medical tent for evaluation.

He was replaced by backup Jacoby Brissett.

The 2024 first-round pick was knocked out of the Patriots’ Week 8 win over the New York Jets after he suffered a blow to the back of his head.

