Tests confirm a season-ending knee injury for 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers star receiver Brandon Aiyuk will miss the rest of the season after tearing ligaments in his right knee.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said tests Monday confirmed the initial diagnosis that Aiyuk tore his ACL and would need major reconstructive surgery after getting hit on the knee while making a catch in the red zone late in the second quarter of a 28-18 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Shanahan said Aiyuk also tore his MCL.

Aiyuk got hurt late in the first half when was hit on the knee after making a catch in the red zone. He stayed down for a few minutes before being carted to the locker room and was quickly ruled out for the rest of the game.

Aiyuk, who signed a $120 million, four-year extension in late August following a lengthy contract “hold in,” has 25 catches for 374 yards this season. He was a second-team All-Pro last season when he had 1,342 yards receiving.

Aiyuk’s absence puts added pressure on first-round rookie Ricky Pearsall, who had three catches in his NFL debut on Sunday that came exactly 50 days after he was shot in the chest during a robbery attempt in San Francisco.

The injury is the latest to hit a star player for the 49ers, who have been missing All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey all season with Achilles tendinitis. McCaffrey has been working out the past few weeks and could return soon.

The Niners have also missed several other key players for significant time, including linebacker Dre Greenlaw, defensive tackle Javon Hargrave and safety Talanoa Hufanga.

That has helped contribute to a rough start to the season for the 49ers (3-4), who are fighting to get back to the playoffs after making it to the NFC title game the past three seasons and losing in last season’s Super Bowl to Kansas City.

