Texans WR Tank Dell carted off with knee injury after TD catch vs Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Texans wide receiver Tank Dell was carted off the field with what appeared to be a severe left knee injury that he sustained while hauling in a 30-yard touchdown pass from C.J. Stroud early in the second half against the Chiefs on Saturday.

Dell was coming across the back of the end zone and made a spectacular catch before colliding with Houston teammate Jared Wayne as he was going to the ground. Dell remain there for several minutes while trainers huddled around him, and eventually he was placed on a stretcher and loaded onto the covered medical cart for a trip to the locker room. He was quickly ruled out for the rest of the game.

Stroud was visibly shaken as Dell, holding his hands to his facemask, was driven off the field and up the tunnel in the corner of Arrowhead Stadium. The Texans quarterback had to be consoled by teammates when he returned to the sideline.

Dell, who already had six catches for 98 yards and the score, was the second Houston player to be carted off during a game full of injuries. Free safety Jimmie Ward also was taken away on a cart after hurting his foot late in the first half.

Earlier in the game, the Texans’ banged-up offensive line lost starting guard Shaq Mason to a knee injury on the fourth play, and backup lineman Blake Fisher had to be helped off with an undisclosed injury later in the first half. Their injuries came with Juice Scruggs, another starter on the offensive line, inactive because of a foot injury.

The Chiefs lost backup linebacker Jack Cochrane to an ankle injury in the first quarter, then tight end Noah Gray had to be helped off the field in the second half. Wide receiver Xavier Worthy also left briefly with an ankle injury, though the speedster was back on the field for the start of the second half.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.