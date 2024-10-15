The Super Bowl will return to Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2028

ATLANTA (AP) — The Super Bowl will return to Atlanta in 2028 at the home of the Falcons, following a vote of approval by NFL team owners on Tuesday at the league’s annual fall meeting.

This will be the fourth time the NFL’s championship game is played in Atlanta and the second in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which was the site when the New England Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams in 2019.

The first two Super Bowls held in Atlanta were at the now-demolished Georgia Dome in 1994 and 2000.

New Orleans will host the game following this season. It then goes to California for two years, with the San Francisco Bay Area hosting in 2026 and Los Angeles in 2027.

