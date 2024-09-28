Tyler Huntley will start at quarterback for the Dolphins against the Titans

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins will turn to Tyler “Snoop” Huntley at quarterback when they face the Tennessee Titans on Monday night.

With backup Skylar Thompson nursing a rib injury suffered last Sunday at Seattle, Huntley and Tim Boyle were Miami’s options for Week 4. Tua Tagovailoa remains out with a concussion.

Coach Mike McDaniel said the decision to go with Huntley came down to the quarterback’s experience and his teammates’ positive response to him since he arrived in Miami. The Dolphins signed him off the Ravens’ practice squad on Sept. 17.

“Snoop has started multiple and many big games,” McDaniel said Saturday. “As a quarterback, just understanding exactly what is required to win over teammates to take the place of somebody else and be able to assert their own personality, their own skill set, their own traits within the offense and lead people.”

Huntley was named to the Pro Bowl in 2022 after helping lead Baltimore to the playoffs in place of an injured Lamar Jackson. He has a 64.6% career completion percentage and gives the Dolphins depth as a runner.

It will be a homecoming for Huntley, who grew up in South Florida but went to college in Utah before spending the first four seasons of his career mostly in Baltimore.

“That’s just a child’s dream,” Huntley said this week. “Being able to play for your home team, man, that’s just something everybody doesn’t get to come across.”

Boyle will be Huntley’s backup on Monday.

